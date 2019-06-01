× Warm day ahead before severe threat returns this evening!

Off to a great start, with hazy skies and dry conditions to start our Saturday morning! Our first day of June opens dry and comfortable. You should expect a warm and breezy afternoon, while temperatures climb into the lower 80’s. By late afternoon our storm threat will be on the rise (starting well north). Timing is difficult, as of now, we still think around 7:00 pm through 2:00 am hour of Sunday morning for the Indianapolis area! Be sure to check the radar often in the latter hours, as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The greatest threat from these storms will likely be damaging winds and hail, although heavy rains will aggravate already saturated grounds.

Cooler, less humid air will rush in on Sunday! On breezy, northwest winds, along with a mix of sun and clouds, highs Sunday will only reach the middle 70’s. No doubt refreshing, along with the beginning of a new dry stretch that will take us into Tuesday night! Enjoy…