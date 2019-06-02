× Child hospitalized after being hit by foul ball during Indians game at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A foul ball struck a child at Saturday night’s Indianapolis Indians game at Victory Field.

The child was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a foul ball on the first base side. Witnesses reported seeing the child taken away on a gurney.

The Indians released the following statement about the incident, saying onsite medical personnel treated the “young fan” before the child was taken to the hospital:

Tonight a young fan was struck by a foul ball along the first base line. On-site EMT personnel provided treatment at the stadium and the fan was transported to the hospital. We are not able to disclose further details at this time. Our thoughts are with the entire family.

The incident recalls one that happened at the Chicago Cubs-Houston Astros game in Houston last week. Albert Almora Jr. hit a line drive into the stands that struck a little girl. Almora was visibly shaken after the incident as teammates consoled him.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation on fan safety at ballparks, with many calling for extended netting designed to keep fans safe.

The Indians extended the netting at Victory Field three seasons ago. Signs around the stadium also urge fans to pay attention to their surroundings and stay alert.

Some minor league teams like the Dayton Dragons have extended netting throughout the lower bowl, although that’s not a common practice.