Downtown shooting leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — Two people were shot early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed a shooting occurred near the intersection of South Meridian Street and East South Street. 911 operators received a call about a person shot at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers with IMPD’s Downtown District were dispatched and located two victims suffering from apparent gun shot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead and the other was injured.

The second victim has been transported to an area hospital for treatment. The severity of the injuries was not immediately released.

The name or identity of the victim has not been released yet as next of kin has not yet been notified.

