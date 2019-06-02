× Dry stretch early in the week; Stormy pattern sets up midweek

Today marks the 29th anniversary of Indiana’s largest tornado outbreak. On June 2, 1990, there were 37 confirmed tornadoes and five of them were rated as F4. Eight people were killed and 343 homes were destroyed. Severe weather is not expected today and the area is finally going to dry out for the second half of our weekend.

The overnight thunderstorms are moving away from central Indiana this Sunday morning as a cold front exits the state. The boundary will provide the area with cooler weather the day with highs in the mid-70s. Today is the beginning of a dry stretch! Skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon and become clear overnight.

There is going to be an opportunity to get yard work done the next couple days as a high pressure system travels over the Midwest. Temperatures will rise back into the lower 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday this week, but the warmer weather will come with rain and storm chances once again. There will still be several dry hours on Tuesday before thunderstorms move into the area late in the day. Another stormy weather pattern is going to set up over central Indiana during the second half of the work week.