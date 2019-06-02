IN Focus: Carson, Pence, Buttigieg react to Mueller remarks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus, discussing special counsel Robert Mueller's final remarks on the Russia probe, and the growing divide among Democrats over the question of impeachment.

"I don't think we should rule out impeachment, at all," said Carson. "But I don't think we should be distracted by the impeachment question."

According to reports from the Associated Press, the special counsel said charging the president with a crime was “not an option” his team could consider, adding that he was bound by longstanding Justice Department opinions that say a president can’t be indicted while in office.

See more of our interview with Carson in the video above.

And in the video below, see what Vice President Mike Pence and presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg are saying about Mueller's remarks and what they mean moving forward.