IN Focus: Rep. Macer considering run for governor

INDIANAPOLIS - State Rep. Karlee Macer (D-Indianapolis) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss the end of the legislative session and the mounting speculation about a possible run for governor in 2020.

"I am considering it," said Macer. "I would love to possibly take the work that I've been able to do in House District 92 and expand that around the state. Nothing definite at all, but certainly just thrilled to have an opportunity to be at the table for the conversation."

You can see our entire interview with Macer in the video above, and join us again next week as we speak with another potential candidate for governor, former state health commissioner Dr. Woodrow Myers, who told us this week he is "strongly considering the options" ahead of 2020.