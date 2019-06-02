× Indianapolis Animal Care Services offering free adoption through June 22

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Facing an influx of new pets, Indianapolis Animal Care Services will offer free adoptions through June 22.

In a Facebook post, IACS said its shelter is “completely out of space” and in need of help. Nearly 900 animals are in the organization’s care with dozens more coming in each day.

IACS said it’s an “open-intake” shelter, meaning it’s required to accept every animal regardless of its age, species, health or temperament.

Starting Sunday and running through June 22, IACS is offering free adoptions that include microchip, spay/neuter, vaccinations and heart worm testing.

“If you’re considering adopting, now is the time,” the group wrote. “If you can’t adopt, foster.”