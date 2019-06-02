× Morgan County investigators working to identify body found in White River

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Officials are working to identify a body found in the White River Sunday morning.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, a passerby called 911 after seeing what appeared to be a body in the White River near the bridge on State Road 144. The call came in around 10:45 a.m., DNR said.

A Morgan County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene. The witness reported walking along the river bank and seeing the remains.

The deputy confirmed the body. The process of identifying the remains is currently underway.

Indiana Conservation officers are investigating with help from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.