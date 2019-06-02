Muslims host Indy law enforcement at Ramadan event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Millions of Muslims around the world are celebrating the last days of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Indianapolis Muslim Community Association hosted local law enforcement Thursday, May 30, for a mosque service.

During Ramadan, Muslims do not eat or drink from sunup to sundown. Thursday’s gathering included members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Indianapolis FBI Field Office.

Imam Ahmed Alamine with the IMCA said the event was a chance of Muslims and police to get to know one another.

“So are hoping this will be a yearly tradition, annual tradition, where we bring our local law enforcement to share with us fasting and Ramadan. And also to tell them we appreciate what they are doing," he said.

Organizers hope to invite law enforcement from neighboring counties to future events.