× Sweet on ‘Stranger Things?’ Enjoy these sweet treats for Netflix show’s third season

Fans sweet on Stranger Things will be treated to special ice cream for the upcoming third season.

Baskin-Robbins teamed up with Netflix for a line of desserts inspired by the popular show set in Hawkins, Indiana.

Here’s a look at the flavors, courtesy of the Baskin-Robbins website:

Eleven’s Heaven: Inspired by Eleven’s favorite food (you know the one). This waffle cone flavored ice cream is filled with sugar cone pieces in a chocolate flavored coating, and tied together with a chocolate icing flavored ribbon. It just might have you raiding the freezer.

Upside Down Pralines: If you know Baskin-Robbins, you know our Pralines ‘n Cream ice cream is a classic. Upside Down Pralines is a twist on this all-time favorite, made with chocolate ice cream, praline pecans, and a chocolate caramel ribbon that will turn your world Upside Down.

Elevenade Freeze: Scared of a nose bleed? More like a brain freeze. Cool down with this refreshing frozen beverage, made with vanilla ice cream and Minute-Maid Lemonade – perfect for those hot summer days in Hawkins.

Demogorgon Sundae: A Demogorgon you can defeat with a spoon (or two). Very Berry Strawberry ice cream and strawberry topping sit inside a Demogorgon waffle bowl, decorated with nonpareils and red sprinkles. Make sure to eat it before it eats you.

Upside Down Sundae: In this dimension, sundaes are built Upside Down. A scoop of Upside Down Pralines ice cream sits on top of caramel topping, whipped cream, chopped almonds, and a cherry on the bottom.

Byer’s House Lights Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat: Trying to communicate with the Upside Down? Take home this Polar Pizza® made with a chocolate chip cookie crust and Made with Snickers® ice cream. Strings of fudge and M&Ms® Chocolate Candies make colorful Christmas lights, just like the ones at the Byers’ House.

U.S.S. Butterscotch Pre-Packed Quart: Ahoy and all aboard the U.S.S. Butterscotch! Made with butterscotch ice cream, butterscotch pieces, and a toffee flavored ribbon, this is a signature flavor at the Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop – opening this summer at the Starcourt Mall.

Season three of Stanger Things debuts on Netflix July 4. The show is also bringing back New Coke.