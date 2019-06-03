× Best of the week; unsettled, stormy weather to return by midweek!

Skies are clear and winds are light to start our Monday morning! This is creating a very cool and comfortable start across the state. Expect a refreshing day ahead with lots of sunshine and afternoon highs reaching the middle 70’s. No doubt, a fantastic day ahead! Enjoy…

Another great night ahead and another sunny start for your Tuesday. Clouds will eventually increase through the day and storms will begin to develop across Illinois and work slowly into northern Indiana by late afternoon. It appears rain and storm chances will be limited and mainly late for our area through Tuesday night.

Greater chances of rain and storms scattered about for our Wednesday, as the weather pattern turns more unsettled and should remain that way through the upcoming weekend. Still expect plenty of dry hours daily, with some days wetter than others…