× DNR releases historic preservation survey

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA) is conducting an online survey to ask the public for input on upcoming projects and initiatives.

DHPA is revising its Cultural Resources Management Plan for 2020-2026. The plan helps local preservationists and DNR staff in preserving Indiana’s historic downtowns, neighborhoods, bridges, cemeteries, schools, round barns, theaters, and archaeological sites.

DHPA says that feedback helps to make sure that preservation programs, commitment of staff resources, and expenditure of federal funds meet the needs of communities across Indiana.

The survey must be completed by June 30, 2019, and interested members of the public can fill it out here.