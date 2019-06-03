Dry time hangs on but storms threaten again by mid-week; June chill is rare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMALL STRING OF DRY WEATHER CONTINUES

A few days of dry weather can go along way. No rain has fallen in Indianapolis since last Thursday and dry time is at a premium at this point. Since March 1st, 60% of the days produced at least a trace of rain or snow. While May's rainfall fell short of average by nearly 1", the cloudy and damp weather has made it hard to get into a real spring feel.

Indiana farmers have had a tough go of it thus far and per the USDA, the corn and soybean planing has stepped up since last week. It is still well behind schedule with only 31% of the corn crop planted while the average is nearing 100%.

Dry time will continue overnight and area-wide through Tuesday. Showers and the likelihood of thunderstorms will returning the pre-dawn hours Wednesday. The unsettled weather pattern is to return starting mid-week.

JUNE CHILL

Early Monday morning was the coolest here in two weeks but look at some of these early morning numbers. The mid 40s in outlying areas are more typical of mid-April.

June can still produce a chill. It has been 16 years since the low temperature fell below 40-degrees in Indianapolis. June temperatures can and will often take some wild turns but warming wins out as summer officially begins later in the month. The coolest low in the month of June was 37° in 1992.

The hottest June temperature came just a few years back during the incredibly hot summer of 2012. The all-time June high temperatures was set at 104°.

Average temperature warms throughout the month maxing out at 85° by the end of the month. Summer officially begins on June 21st.