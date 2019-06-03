Indy Pride Parade and Festival to take place this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Join the FOX59 crew this Saturday, June 8 for the Indy Pride Parade and Festival 2019.

FOX59 staff and on-air personalities will walk in the Cadillac Barbie Indy Pride Parade to the music of DJ GNO. The parade travels down Massachusetts Avenue from 10 a.m. to noon, starting at the Firefighters Union Hall.

The Indy Pride Festival takes place at Historic Military Park at White River, 601 West New York St., from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. It will feature vendors, several stages, and all-day music and entertainment. Come visit the FOX59 booth to spin the prize wheel and meet morning personality Sherman Burdette.

Alternative hip-hop artist Lizzo is headlining the festival, which also includes performances from Big Dipper, Monet X Change, Dev, GuitonSky, Blair St. Clair, Chi Chi Devayne, Moxxie, Taco Mouth, Lex Allen and DJ Little Town.

The Indy Pride Drag Show kicks off at 5 p.m. on the main stage.

Click here for the complete entertainment lineup.

The parade is free and open to the public. Festival tickets range in price from $5 for general admission to $60 for the VIP experience. They can be purchased in advance here, and discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

Indy Pride celebrations have taken place in one form or another since the early 1980s. Indy Pride, Inc. was established in 1995 and opened its first office in Fountain Square in 1997. The parade is now in its 15th year.