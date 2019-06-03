× Kids First on Fox: Careers in Trades

INDIANAPOLIS — High school seniors are graduating and thinking about the next step in life. But if college is not an option for your high school grad — there is no need to panic.

For June’s Kids First on Fox segment, CEO of LifeSmart Youth Tonja Eagan stopped by the studio with IBEW Local 481 business manager Steve Menser.

Eagan told us 84% of adults in Indiana do not graduate from a four-year college. Instead, some families are saving tens of thousands of dollars by pursuing a trade like plumbing or electric work.

A first-year electrician’s apprentice as young as 18 years old could start out earning $35,000 with benefits a year. By the time they would graduate the apprenticeship program at age 24, they could be earning as much as $74,000.

For more statistics and to learn more about apprenticeship requirements, click on the video.

You can also go to IBEW Local 481’s website.