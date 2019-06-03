× Man struck by train in Tippecanoe County

SHADELAND, Ind. — Tippecanoe County sheriff’s deputies and Union Township fire personnel responded to call from Norfolk and Southern Police Department of a pedestrian struck by a train at 10:39 p.m. on Sunday, June 2.

An adult white male was found deceased at the 3200 block of Henry Street, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is still under investigation but there is indication that the man was walking in between rails and was struck while attempting to clear the tracks, police say.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office is currently working to identify the victim.

This story will be updated.