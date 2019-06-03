× Remains of missing Houston child Maleah Davis identified

(CNN) — The remains of Maleah Davis have been identified, authorities said Monday.

Located in Arkansas on Friday during a search, the remains now have been positively identified as those of the missing 4-year-old girl, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said.

The cause and manner of her death are still pending, according to the forensic institute.

Maleah was reported missing in early May by her mother’s former fiancé, Derion Vence. Vence initially told police that Maleah had been abducted by a group of men — but investigators found signs of decay in his car and blood evidence in his apartment.

Earlier Friday, Houston police had said child remains found in a bag in southwest Arkansas might belong to Maleah.