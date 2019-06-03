× SILVER ALERT: authorities searching for missing southern Indiana man

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Randy Baylor, 64, a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a light green short sleeved shirt, jean shorts, and driving a black 2001 GMC Sierra truck and Tundra bed cover with Indiana license plate number AXK530.

Baylor is missing from Corydon, Indiana which is 133 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, June 2 at 8:15 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Randy Baylor, contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 812-738-3911 or 911.