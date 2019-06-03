Woman injured, 3 dogs dead in west side fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A fire on Melrose Avenue injured one woman and killed three dogs on Monday, according to fire officials.

Wayne Township Fire Department responded to a call at 2:24 p.m. where a fire started in the back of a house.

A woman is in stable condition at Eskenazi Hospital after sustaining burns to her upper extremities.

She was the only person in the house at the time. There were four dogs in the house, according to WTFD.

Three of the dogs were killed in the fire and one was resuscitated and taken to an animal hospital.

Officials are treating it as a suspicious fire, as there is no obvious indication that it was accidental.