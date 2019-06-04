× Alabama lawmakers approve bill aiming to chemically castrate certain sex offenders

MONTGOMERY, ALA.– Alabama lawmakers passed a bill which aims to allow courts to order chemical castration for certain inmates convicted of a sex crime against a child who is 13 years old or younger, KSAZ reports.

HB 379, introduced by State Rep. Steve Hurst, applies to sex offenders over the age of 21. If ordered by the court, an inmate would undergo chemical castration before leaving prison as a condition of parole.

The offenders would pay the cost of the procedure.

Hurst hopes the bill will make those who prey on children think twice before committing a crime. It will likely be challenged under the 8th Amendment of the Constitution for potential cruel and unusual punishment if Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs it into law.