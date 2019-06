× Boy, 3, drowns in northeastern Indiana lake

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind.– Indiana State Police are investigating a 3-year-old boy’s drowning at Lake Arrowhead in northeastern Indiana.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Monday. When first responders arrived at the lake, the boy was unresponsive. Life-saving measures were attempted but the boy was eventually pronounced dead by the coroner.

No further details were immediately released.