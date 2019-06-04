Brookside Community Play event continues after community rallies to replace stolen equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A summer youth program that had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from it last week is continuing on as scheduled.

Brookside Community Play hosts free events at Brookside Park every Tuesday night during the summer.

Over Memorial Day weekend, someone stole a trailer filled with $20,000 worth of sporting and sound equipment.

The community pitched in to replace everything they needed to keep the free play going.

Brookside Community Play runs every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through July. It is open to anyone who wants to go.

"About a week and a half ago, someone stole our trailer with about $20,000 worth of equipment. It was a devastation, because 10 days later, we were starting this park event, and it was a great tragedy.

"But even in spite of the tragedy, God allowed for a lot of people to rally around this, support us, a lot of faithful volunteers, but then also many organizations came in and then supported us to recover not only us being able to pull off today, but also for us to purchase the things we need to get back on track to see this play event happen every year, "said Brookside Community Church Pastor David Cederquist.