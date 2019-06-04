Colts sign punter Rigoberto Sanchez to contract extension

Posted 3:42 PM, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 03:44PM, June 4, 2019

Rigoberto Sanchez #2 of the Indianapolis Colts punts the ball during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills on December 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Colts signed punter Rigoberto Sanchez to a contract extension Tuesday.

The team says Sanchez has played in 32 games and has racked up 6,393 yards with 141 punts. He’s gotten 105 touchbacks while handling kickoff duties.

The punter was signed as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017.

In 2018, he ranked third in the NFL (first in the AFC) in net punting average, ninth in punting average and fifth in kickoff touchbacks.

The terms of the punter’s new deal weren’t immediately announced.

