Colts sign punter Rigoberto Sanchez to contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Colts signed punter Rigoberto Sanchez to a contract extension Tuesday.

The team says Sanchez has played in 32 games and has racked up 6,393 yards with 141 punts. He’s gotten 105 touchbacks while handling kickoff duties.

The punter was signed as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017.

In 2018, he ranked third in the NFL (first in the AFC) in net punting average, ninth in punting average and fifth in kickoff touchbacks.

The terms of the punter’s new deal weren’t immediately announced.

