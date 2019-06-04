× CPR and AED Awareness Week: Saving lives with CPR

INDIANAPOLIS — June 1 through 7 is national CPR and AED Awareness week. It is a push to get more people educated on how to perform CPR and to operate an AED.

With 350,000 sudden cardiac arrests recorded in the US each year, it’s important for as many people as possible to know how to perform life-saving maneuvers.

Steve Gilliam, EMS Division Chief for the Zionsville Fire Department, stopped by FOX59 to give a live CPR demonstration and also showed us how to operate an AED.

Click on the video to watch the demonstration.

You can go to the Red Cross website for information about CPR classes in your area.