Dry stretch reaches five days, longest in months; More rain and storms coming, severe threat returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRYING OUT

For the first time in eight months the city of Indianapolis officially reached five straight days with rain or snow being reported. It is the longest such streak since October 20th through the 25th last year. Cloudy and persistent rain chance is behind one of the cloudiest May's in years.

Since March first, 60% of the days had at least a trace of rain or snow. Not everyone can boast such a streak as thunderstorms did cross the area late Saturday.

STORMS RETURN LATE

The dry streak is on the clock and we are expecting renewed shower and thunderstorm chances here starting late tonight. A warm front will press east late tonight and bring downpours across central Indiana after 2 am then scattered thunderstorms will threaten before sunrise. A few strong/gusty t-storms could be possible just before sunrise. We will monitor.

STRONG STORMS

The surge in humidity behind the early morning warm front will bring back that summer feel but also bring much more unstable air. While a stronger storm is possible around sunrise the ingredients for more active/severe weather could come later in the day.

High humidity and unstable air jump by Wednesday afternoon, that enough to get a stronger storm gong but add in a approaching front (another element in aiding clouds building and increasing storm potential) you have a decent set up for severe storms with potential damaging wind and hail.

The Storm Prediction Center highlights a portion of central and southern Indiana Wednesday for the possibility of severe storms - a forecast that may require a watch-box at some point.

Digging deeper, the forecast is for storms but not until later into the afternoon. At this time we are bracketing the hours of 4 pm through 10 pm for storms and the potential of severe storms as well. This isn't carved in stone, as we monitor trends be sure to check back for updates.

I'm posting below the forecast RPM model clouds and radar along with the Storm Prediction Center's ensemble forecast for severe thunderstorms three hours prior to 7 pm. The highlighted area is a guiding point (a probability of a severe storm reaching 9%) for the better chance of severe storms.