× IMPD: Arrest made in southeast side homicide case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested Hasler Rousselin, 25, for his alleged involvement in a shooting death on the southeast side.

IMPD found Daniel Gaiter, 22, dead at the scene of the 400 black of South Kitley Avenue from multiple gunshot wounds on May 29, 2019.

An employee of Trinity Metals discovered Gaiter lying near a loading dock after arriving to work.

Detectives canvassed the area and worked with Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency to identify and collect forensic evidence, according to police.

Rousselin was arrested and Marion County prosecutors have charge him with murder.