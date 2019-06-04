Indianapolis veteran wants work to pay off stolen jeep, asks for public’s help with finding it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. - Larry Baskins was honorably discharged from the US Marine Corps in 1974 after less than three months of training.

"I was willing to serve my country, and they recognize me as a veteran," Baskins said. "I didn't get to go over to Vietnam as I desired to."

That was not the only time Baskins fell on hard times. He is currently finding his way up from rock bottom.

"Everything was going good for a minute. Then I had a back injury. I was working at NicePak at the time," Baskins explained. "I had to go to the hospital and the shots, and also medication, triggered a 'dirty drop.'"

Today, Baskins is out of rehab and doing well, but a problem arose while he was in treatment. It's costing him big time.

"On April 28, while I was in rehab at Turning Point, my brother notified me that my 2009 Jeep Liberty, silver in color, which was in his care and custody, had been stolen," Baskins explained.

Someone stole Baskins' Jeep from the city's east side. The VIN number is 1J8GN58K39W531201. It is in the police national database, so if an officer pulls over the driver in that Jeep, it will come up as stolen.

"It's got a cracked windshield from the middle," Baskins explained. "The mirror had been broken off where the crack was at, and the crack goes toward the driver's side. It's a four-door and the rear driver's side door had the small window broken out."

To make matters worse, the officer wrote down the wrong model on the police report.

"I'm trying to get the right police report, so I can turn it into Credit Acceptance so they can go ahead and turn that into the insurance," Baskins explained. "At least get the value of the vehicle paid towards the debt that I will of course be required to finish paying the rest of the loan."

Baskins said he is as determined to get the Jeep back as he is to pay for it.

"I would take any work," Baskins said. "I work for $10 an hour. I might be 60 years old, but I'm an old Marine and I guarantee I'd give the young guys a run for their money."

Baskins said he desperately needs transportation to earn an income.

"Without a vehicle it's hard for me to get a job," Baskins said. "I've got a list of jobs I've applied for. I probably have about 1200 on my phone."

If you know any information about Baskins' stolen Jeep, either call local law enforcement or Baskins at 317-740-5032 or email him at larrybaskins02111959@gmail.com.

He also asks people to contact him if they can help him find work to help him pay his bills.

"I'm an old jack of all trades," Baskins said. "I've done construction. I was hoping to get a lawn care service going this summer."

FOX59 helped get the ball rolling and found the corrected police report for Baskins. He plans to send it to his lender right away.