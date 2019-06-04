× Jim Merritt to march in Indy Pride Parade as private citizen, not mayoral candidate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Republican State Sen. Jim Merritt, who’s running for Mayor of Indianapolis, plans on marching in Saturday’s Indy Pride Parade and not everyone is happy about it.

Indy Pride Inc. originally said Monday on Twitter that Merritt would not be walking in the parade. However, Merritt said in a statement on Tuesday that he’s spoken with Indy Pride and they’ve agreed that he can walk as a private citizen, but not as a mayoral candidate, which Merritt says was his original plan.

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) claimed in a statement that Merritt is only looking to politically benefit from the event as he runs for Mayor.

GLAAD says it also doesn’t believe Merritt should march in the parade because of his voting history regarding LGBTQ+ issues in the Hoosier State. In the past, the state senator voted to define marriage as one man and one woman. He also voted for the notorious Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), which many in the LGBTQ+ community feared would allow businesses to deny services to them.

In his statement, Merritt said he has been planning on walking in the pride parade with friends for several months. He says his intention for walking in the parade is to show others that his opinions have progressed over time and theirs can as well.

As for his voting history, Merritt says he owns every vote that he’s ever made in the legislature, but he wouldn’t necessarily make the same votes today. As an example, Merritt points to his vote on the recent hate crime legislation that was signed into law this year. However, some have said the bill doesn’t go far enough after LGBTQ+ rights protections were stripped from the language.

Here’s Merritt’s full statement:

Indy welcomes all. It’s an important mantra we have been proudly proclaiming in our community for several years. This is the message I personally want to spread as well. That is why I have been planning for several months to walk in the Indy Pride Parade with friends. My intention for walking in the Pride Parade is to show others that, over time, my opinions have progressed and theirs can as well. I own every vote that I have made in the legislature but that doesn’t mean that I haven’t learned along the way and that I would make the same votes today. As Mayor of Indianapolis my constituency would be different than it has been in my senate district. I will represent all citizens of Indianapolis. My campaign has spoken with Indy Pride, Inc. today and Indy Pride, Inc. clarified that my original plans of walking as a private citizen, not as a candidate for mayor, in the parade on Saturday is acceptable. I support LGBTQ+ rights. I voted for the hate crimes legislation this year. At that time, I said on the Senate floor, we must not leave doubt that Indiana welcomes all. This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It’s a human rights issue. We must condemn hate by demonstrating how we love one another. I look forward to an ongoing conversation with Indy Pride, Inc. and other LGBTQ+ groups.

Here’s GLAAD’s full statement: