× Nice and warmer day ahead; storms tonight, some possibly severe!

We are tracking a few showers up north to start our Tuesday morning. These are drifting slightly to the east and southeast, most of the area will stay dry and any rain chances will last through roughly 8:00 am. Plenty of dry time today and sunshine will be enjoyed, as temperatures warm into the lower 80’s. Overall, another solid day ahead to be outdoors!

Rain and storms will be moving in around midnight or just after and could be strong to severe in some locations. This will be primarily an overnight event with the greatest threat remaining from some local wind damage, lightning and pockets of heavier rain.

By tomorrow afternoon, only spotty storms will remain and muggy air will be working back in.

Thursday and Friday will bring us a daily shower or storm chance but these will be very limited! Lots of dry time and space will be enjoyed to wrap up the workweek. As we head into the weekend, storm or showers will begin to develop and move in by Saturday mid-afternoon, with better chances on Sunday to end the weekend.