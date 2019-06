Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OrthoIndy's spine robotics program

OrthoIndy spine surgeons are now using the Stealth Edition of the Mazor X Robot. As one of the first five sites in the world to be using this edition, OrthoIndy offers a fully-integrated procedural solution for surgical planning, workflow, execution and confirmation for back surgery patients.

OrthoIndy spine surgeon, Dr. Gregory Poulter talks about the spine robotics program on Fox59 Marketplace.

