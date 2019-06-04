Speedway man hopes community will help him find stolen Jeep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Larry Baskins was honorably discharged from the US Marine Corps in 1974 after less than three months of training.

"I was willing to serve my country, and they recognize me as a veteran," Baskins said. "I didn't get to go over to Vietnam as I desired to."

That was not the only time Baskins fell on hard times. Baskins said he has a checkered past, and court records prove that.

Baskins pleaded guilty to robbery in 2014 for which he is currently on parole, auto theft/receiving stolen parts in 2014 from a 2005 incident and driving with a suspended license in 2005. He also said he's battled drug addiction for decades, but is in recovery now.

He is currently working to find a way up from rock bottom.

"Everything was going good for a minute. Then I had a back injury. I was working at NicePak at the time," Baskins explained. "I had to go to the hospital and the shots, and also medication, triggered a 'dirty drop.'"

Today, Baskins is out of rehab and doing well, but a problem arose while he was in treatment. It's costing him big time.

"On April 28, while I was in rehab at Turning Point, my brother notified me that my 2009 Jeep Liberty, silver in color, which was in his care and custody, had been stolen," Baskins explained.

Someone stole Baskins' Jeep from the city's east side. The VIN number is 1J8GN58K39W531201. It is in the police national database, so if an officer pulls over the driver in that Jeep, it will come up as stolen.

"It's got a cracked windshield from the middle," Baskins explained. "The mirror had been broken off where the crack was at, and the crack goes toward the driver's side. It's a four-door and the rear driver's side door had the small window broken out."

To make matters worse, the officer wrote down the wrong model on the police report.

"I'm trying to get the right police report, so I can turn it into Credit Acceptance so they can go ahead and turn that into the insurance," Baskins explained. "At least get the value of the vehicle paid towards the debt that I will of course be required to finish paying the rest of the loan."

Baskins said he is as determined to get the Jeep back as he is to pay for it.

"I would take any work," Baskins said. "I work for $10 an hour. I might be 60 years old, but I'm an old Marine and I guarantee I'd give the young guys a run for their money."

Baskins said he desperately needs transportation to earn an income.

"Without a vehicle it's hard for me to get a job," Baskins said. "I've got a list of jobs I've applied for. I probably have about 1200 on my phone."

If you know any information about Baskins' stolen Jeep, call local law enforcement.

"I'm an old jack of all trades," Baskins said. "I've done construction. I was hoping to get a lawn care service going this summer."