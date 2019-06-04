× Tips for making sure your pets can escape house fires

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Investigators believe a fire on Melrose Avenue was not an accident. They are waiting to talk to the woman who was hurt to determine exactly what happened.

On Monday, FOX59 reported that three dogs died in that fire.

Firefighters always tell people not to go back inside to save a pet, but there are proactive ways to make sure your animals get out safe with you.

Yesterday, first responders tried to save a pet suffering from smoke inhalation after the house fire. Nikka was the only dog to make it out of the Melrose avenue house fire. Little Nikka was taken to Noah’s animal hospital in serious condition.

“Just in the last six months alone, our department has responded to several house fires where there were pets involved and had to take efforts to resuscitate those pets,” Wayne Township Fire Department Captain Michael Pruitt said.

The WTFD knows how important pets are, which is why there are oxygen masks designed specifically for pets.

There are ways to ensure you and your pets gets out of a fire safely, such as including them in your fire drill.

“If you don’t practice that, in the middle of all the excitement when your pet takes off because it’s scared, you’re not going to be thinking about the pet right away, then it’s going to dawn on you the pets is still inside,” Captain Pruitt said.

Also, know where your pet likes to hide. Do they like to hide under a couch or in a bedroom?

Captain Pruitt says knowing this information will make it easier for you to grab your pet and get out of a burning home.

It’s a plan dog owner Jim Leich already has. He says his dogs follow wherever he goes.

“They are such a close pack. They don’t get too far away from each other,” Leich said.

All of Leich’s dogs are micro-chipped too, which is something else Captain Pruitt suggests.

He says pets are family, and they will do all they can to save them.

“When people lose everything in a home, and sometimes the pet is all they have left, and we have tools like this to treat those pets so they get to come back home. This is good stuff,” Captain Pruitt said.

Captain Pruitt wants to remind people once you’re out of the house fire, don’t go back inside to try and save your pets. Allow the firefighters to do so.