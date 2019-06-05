SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Apple made a lot of new announcements this week at their Worldwide Developers' Conference, including software updates and the retirement of a signature program. Rich Demuro was at the conference and has a rundown of the most anticipated announcements.
Apple unveils new features at developers’ conferences
