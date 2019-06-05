Brownsburg residents work to make crosswalk safer after cyclist hit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — "Ok, here we go," said Brownsburg resident Rick Bolt as the walk sign came on to cross Green Street next to I-74.

"Ah, he’s starting to move," Bolt said as a car coming off the highway begins to turn and nearly enters the crosswalk.

"He sees us at least,” Bolt said reassuringly.

It's something he's constantly seen over the past week and a half. Drivers turn their heads left looking for oncoming traffic instead of looking ahead at oncoming pedestrians.

"I just observed people doing what they would normally do," Bolt said. "That's when we found some things that needed to be looked at a second time.”

Bolt began spending time watching this intersection after cyclist Dan Burch was hit on May 25. Luckily, Burch escaped with a few bruises, scrapes and stitches.

Burch said he rides this area often, especially with more trails and development.

"As the neighborhoods expand on 700, we’re going to use these trails more,” Burch said.

He believes that he and others his age prefer to travel by bike. He sees many people use this crosswalk often, but he says many drivers don’t seem to know it’s there.

"It does seem that a lot of people are unaware of it," Burch said of the recently constructed crosswalk. "I've had several people when I'm coming the other way by Starbucks that are getting to go onto 74, and (they) don't even notice people crossing until it’s the last second.”

That's why Bolt has led a charge to put together ideas to bring to town officials and INDOT. They feel there could be better signage or a turn arrow with a "No Turn on Red" sign. Right now they're still listening to ideas hoping to make a well thought out suggestion.

“They (INDOT) are more likely to listen if we have a plan, than if we just say ‘Hey something needs done, we just don’t know what,'” Burch said.

As they decide what exactly might help make this intersection safer, Burch and Bolt are hoping to at least raise awareness so drivers know it's there.

“I think everyone knows that (the trail) is increasing in frequency and use," Bolt said. "I want to make people aware of this intersection in particular.”

INDOT says they haven’t had any complaints yet about this intersection, but they will listen to any concerns brought their way.