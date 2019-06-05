Candy, toys scattered across I-65 after semis crash in Johnson County

Posted 6:28 AM, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35AM, June 5, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A truck carrying candy and toys crashed just south of Franklin this morning.

Traffic is slow on northbound I-65 between Greensburg Road and Exit 90 because the right lane is closed.

This crash involves two semis. We have a photographer at the scene, and it appears a trailer became detached from the cab. Boxes of candy and toys spilled onto the roadway.

There were a lot of other miscellaneous items too, like soap, chocolate syrup, spill magic, drinking glass sets, Axe body wash, and deodorant. There are also Kroger pharmacy wrappers.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.