Click here to see active weather warnings and watches

Candy, toys scattered across I-65 after semis crash in Johnson County

Posted 6:28 AM, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:39AM, June 5, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Candy, toys, and chocolate syrup, among other items, are scattered across the interstate in Johnson County after a crash involving two semis.

Police say one semi rear-ended the other semi, and the collision caused the trailer to become detached from the cab.

The trailer was carrying what appears to be items intended for a grocery store, including toys, candy, chocolate syrup, Spill Magic, drinking glass sets, Axe body wash, deodorant, and Kroger pharmacy labels.

The driver that rear ended the other semi was transported to the hospital to get checked out.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.