Candy, toys scattered across I-65 after semis crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Candy, toys, and chocolate syrup, among other items, are scattered across the interstate in Johnson County after a crash involving two semis.

Police say one semi rear-ended the other semi, and the collision caused the trailer to become detached from the cab.

The trailer was carrying what appears to be items intended for a grocery store, including toys, candy, chocolate syrup, Spill Magic, drinking glass sets, Axe body wash, deodorant, and Kroger pharmacy labels.

The driver that rear ended the other semi was transported to the hospital to get checked out.