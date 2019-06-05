Deer bust into northern Indiana retirement village, make themselves at home

DECATUR, Ind. – Three deer busted into an apartment at a northern Indiana retirement village Tuesday night.

The Decatur Police Department says the deer jumped through a window of the Woodcrest retirement home and had to be wrangled by officers.

When authorities arrived, they discovered the resident still sitting on her couch with one deer jumping back and forth across her and around the living room.

Deputy Kukelhan with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office entered the apartment and lied across the elderly occupant, shielding her from certain injury until Corporal Patrick Piper and Officer Reid Arnold were able to assist the resident out of the apartment.

Police say the deer were then removed one at a time. Two had to be tranquilized and helped off the property.

“Great job to all officers and personnel involved!” wrote police.