× FBI asks public’s help identifying Indy bank robber

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metroplitan Police Department says they were called to the Indiana Member Credit Union in the 7400 block of 82nd Street for a robbery that had just occurred.

When officers arrived, they were told that a man presented a robbery demand note and fled the bank on foot headed westbound with an undisclosed amount of currency.

The man is described as standing 5’7″ to 5’9″ tall, weighing between 170 and 180 pounds, wearing a baseball cap, glasses, t-shirt, jacket and blue jeans.

The Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or circumstance regarding this incident should contact the Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 317-595-4000 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or TIPS.