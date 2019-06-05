Click here to see active weather warnings and watches

INDOT announces I-65, I-70 weekend closures

Posted 1:54 PM, June 5, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will close parts of I-65 and I-70 close to downtown Indianapolis this weekend.

The closures will begin Friday, June 7 at 9 p.m. and lanes will reopen Monday, June 10 at 6 a.m.

INDOT is also reminding drivers to plan ahead, slow down in work zones and expect delays on Indianapolis interstates this weekend.

Closures 

  • The right 3 lanes will be closed on I-65 NB from Southport Rd up to I-465 (Segment 1)
  • I-65 NB will be CLOSED between the South Split and the North Split (Segment 3)
  • I-70 EB will be CLOSED between I-465 and the South Split (West side)

Detour

  • During the full closures, drivers are asked to take I-465 W to get back to I-65 N. Or I-465 E to get back to I-70 E

INDOT map of closures June 7 through June 10

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.