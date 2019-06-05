Man killed in shopping plaza parking lot on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was shot and killed in a shopping plaza parking lot on the north side of Indianapolis.

Police say the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of East 82nd Street, and they are investigating it as a homicide.

A man was shot at least one. He was rushed to the hospital, but he didn’t survive.

Police taped off the front of Drake’s and several other places in the plaza. Right now though, police aren’t saying how it is connected to the crime scene or if it even is at all.

Police have a potential suspect in custody, and they’re talking with witnesses.

For reference, this shooting occurred just a mile away from the Fashion Mall, but police say the mall is not part of the investigation. According to the crime map, there have been a little less than 100 violent crimes reported in the area in the past six months. Those crimes include assault and robbery, no shootings.