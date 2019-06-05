Need a vacation? Southwest offering fare sale from Indy this week

A Boeing 737 800 flown by Southwest Airlines approaches for landing at Baltimore Washington International Airport near Baltimore, Maryland on March 11, 2019. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you feel like you need a vacation, this is a good time to book one.

Southwest Airlines has discounted one-way flights from Indianapolis to more than 30 destinations until 2:59 a.m. June 7.

According to Southwest, continental U.S. flights are available from Aug. 20 to Dec. 18. Blackout dates for continental U.S. flights include Aug. 30, Sept. 2 (Labor Day) and Nov. 22 through Dec. 2 (Thanksgiving travel). International travel dates are Aug. 20 through Dec. 11.

Some of the notable one-way fares include Chicago (via Midway) for $49, Atlanta for $79, Orlando for $99, Tampa for $99 and Kansas City for $69.

Here’s a look at the discounted fares from the Southwest Airlines website (you’ll want to check the terms and conditions, because there are quite a few):

  • Amarillo, Texas: $171
  • Atlanta: $79
  • Baltimore/Washington, MD: $79
  • Cancun, Mexico: $178
  • Charlotte: $144
  • Chicago (Midway): $49
  • Cincinnati: $140
  • Corpus Christi, Texas: $177
  • Detroit: $143
  • Harlingen, Texas: $154
  • Houston (Hobby): $109
  • Jacksonville, Florida: $166
  • Kansas City: $69
  • Las Vegas: $129
  • Long Island/Islip, New York: $171
  • Los Angeles: $129
  • Lubbock, Texas: $171
  • Midland/Odessa, Texas: $178
  • Minneapolis/St. Paul: $150
  • Oakland, California: $99
  • Ontario/LA, California: $188
  • Orlando, Florida: $99
  • Panama City Beach, Florida: $159
  • Phoenix: $129
  • Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: $240
  • Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina: $139
  • Richmond, Virginia: $168
  • Salt Lake City: $176
  • San Francisco: $162
  • San Jose: $185
  • Tampa: $99
  • Washington, D.C. (Dulles): $133
  • Washington, D.C. (Reagan National): $133
  • West Palm Beach, Florida: $171
