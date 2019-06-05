Residents add more security after string of burglaries on Indy’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind, -- Neighbors on the east side are on high alert after a series of robberies in their neighborhood.

Residents on Gladstone Avenue say it’s a quiet dead-end street where everybody knows everybody. But there are some recent unwanted guests causing concern.

“It’s obnoxious. It’s frustrating. It is generally been very quiet. This is the first incident that we’ve had. And since it’s a dead-end street, it stays quiet in the fashion as well,” said homeowner Ian Murphy.

Multiple homeowners are reporting burglaries taking place around the same time. Murphy told FOX59 at least three different homes were hit in May during the same week. That includes his home, which was hit twice in one weekend.

“Somebody came and they broke the back window of our garage. Stole a couple bicycles, tools, air compressors, etc. They came back later, cause we had put a piece of plywood in, and they kicked it in, and they stole a lawnmower. They don’t seem very smart because they keep continuing to come back," Murphy said.

He doesn’t believe he’s being targeted, but he wonders if there is a pattern. Murphy filed a police report and decided to buy a surveillance system. But he isn’t the only one. Logan Matthews lives near the dead end and recently made the decision to buy a new surveillance system, a privacy fence, and an alarm system.

“I notice a lot of police car activity on the street, and I notice a lot of people walking through the street that I don’t know. And it’s never been like that before. So, between that and the police report, I have installed some security cameras, and like you said, a privacy fence,” Matthews said.

Another neighbor caught the crook walking into a backyard and out with a bicycle. Matthews says he feels safer with an extra set of eyes, but he still believes more needs to be done.

“I think it would be great to see a little more police presence. We have a dead-end street, so it’s not a frequently traveled street for police officers. And I think that some of the neighbors do look out for each other,” Matthews said.