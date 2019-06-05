Severe storm threat this afternoon and evening

We’re tracking the threat for severe weather this afternoon and evening. All of Central Indiana is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 pm.

As of 2 PM, storms are already firing up in our northwestern counties. A front dropping north to south today will trigger storms from now through the evening hours.

As these storms continue to dive south, they will enter an area of very high instability. CAPE values, especially south of I-70, will be sufficient for strong to severe storm development. The main, Main threats with storms that do develop are damaging winds and large hail. Power outages will be likely this evening.

This is the time to review your severe weather safety plan. Tune into FOX59 starting at 4 PM for latest updates on the timing and threats of these storms.