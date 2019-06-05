× Spotty storms around Wednesday; strong storms possible this evening

A few showers and thunderstorms fired up overnight mainly east and southeast of Indianapolis. Spotty storms will remain in the mix today and could produce lightning with heavy downpours during the morning commute. Temperatures have dropped into the upper 60s and lower 70s this Wednesday morning. It is a muggy start to the day with dew points are in the lower 60s.

More storms are going to fire up late in the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. The second wave of storms could turn strong or severe during the evening hours. Gusty winds, large hail and heavy rain are the primary threats. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will peak into the lower 80s, slightly above average for early June.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to move out tonight with skies becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. More dry time is expected on Thursday, but the cold front that will bring storms today will turn stationary south of central Indiana. Because of the nearby boundary, isolated showers will stay in the forecast mainly for the southern half of the FOX59 viewing area.

The unsettled weather pattern is going to hang around for the next several days. There will be breaks in the shower activity at times, but shower chances linger in the extended forecast through early next week.