× Streak snapped, rain hits hard Wednesday afternoon; Storm threat ends for now

TROPICAL DOWNPOURS

The highly energized and very tropical air delivered thunderstorms from northwest, central Indiana to south-central Indiana on Wednesday. Storms started around 2:30 in the afternoon bringing trees and power lines down around Lafayette. Storms continued to build to 40 and 50,000 feet dumping very heavy rain as they traveled south leading to flash flooding in portions of Montgomery and Boone counties. Radar estimates and ground reports exceeded 2″ in a very short period of time. The flash flood warning expired shortly after 10 pm.

I’m posting below the images and views from Lake Monroe. A powerful storm in progresses northeast from Four Winds Lakeside Inn was dumping heavy rain over Brown and Bartholomew counties. These clouds were scanned to 52,000 feet and prompted flash flood warnings in Bartholomew county late Wednesday.

Later in the afternoon, storms rolled into Monroe county with heavy rain and a sharp cool off. At one point late Wednesday, the heat index topped 97° in Bloomington.

The storms hit just before the evening commute especially on the north side of Indianapolis. Fortunately no widespread wind damage occurred but blinding train slowed the evening commute. The heavy rain left standing water for the Wednesday evening commute. Additional storms raced southeast into Shelby and Rush county bringing wind damage reports in eastern Rush county that include damage to a roof of a barn and widespread tree damage.

Late evening storms still rumbles across southern central Indiana with very heavy rainfall in Lawrence and Jackson counties. Flash flood warnings were extended to 5 am Thursday where local law enforcement reported flooding in Seymour, Bedford Brownstone and Mitchell.

Rain will be ending south before midnight and will not likely have any additional rainfall rest of the night. Some fog will develop by Thursday morning and there may be some area of thick fog. Be prepared if traveling early Thursday.