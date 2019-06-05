× Tyler Trent to be honored at ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Awards

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — ESPN has announced that Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent will be honored with the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award at the 2019 Sports Humanitarian Awards.

The Sports Humanitarian Awards honors athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who have a positive influence throughout the world by using the power of sports.

The event, hosted by singer Ciara, will take place in Los Angeles on July 9, one day before the ESPYS.

Trent passed away in January from a rare form of bone cancer.

During his time, Trent’s fighting spirit, perseverance and grace inspired countless people. He helped raise thousands of dollars for cancer research and has been honored with the Disney Spirit Award and the Sagamore of the Wabash award.

The Trent family released the following statement regarding the Sports Humanitarian Awards: