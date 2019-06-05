UPDATE: Missing Carmel man with Alzheimer’s has been located and is safe
UPDATE:
Firefighters say 75-year-old James “Jim” Bevan has been located and is okay.
ORIGINAL STORY:
CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Fire Department is asking the public to help find a 75-year-old missing man with Alzheimer’s.
Fire officials say James “Jim” Bevan left his home on the east side of Carmel on foot at about 12:48 p.m. Wednesday.
Bevan was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, khaki cargo shorts, and a khaki fishing type hat, according to the department.
Bevan is reportedly known to use the Cherry Creek Trail.
Anyone with information regarding Bevan’s whereabouts is asked to call 317-571-2580 or 911.