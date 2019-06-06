× 1 dead, 1 critically injured after near west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of two people shot on the city’s near west side Thursday has died.

The two males were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene in the 1200 block of Sheffield Avenue shortly after 3 p.m.

The males were both transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but one passed away, despite the best life-saving efforts provided by medical staff. The second remains in critical condition.

IMPD says the victims’ identities and ages have not been confirmed at this time and the circumstances surrounding what exactly happened are unknown.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and began canvassing the area for witnesses.

“Crime lab is behind us processing the scene and they’ll be here for a while and detectives are talking to residents and hopefully they will identify some witnesses that can give us some good information that leads us in the direction of who is responsible for this,” said Deputy Chief Chris Bailey.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).