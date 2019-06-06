FOX59 Morning to host live show, block party in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — FOX59 Morning is taking our show on the road for a summer kickoff party.

We will broadcast live from the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in Fishers on Friday, June 21 from 7-10 a.m. Join Angela Ganote, Ray Cortopassi, Jim O’Brien and all your favorite FOX59 personalities for a show and festival packed with fun and entertainment.

The event is free and open to the public.

Highlights include:

Your chance to meet the entire FOX59 Morning News team, including Angela, Ray, Jim, Lindy Thackston, Scott Jones, Sherman Burdette, Britt Baker and Amber Hardwick

Fun games and prizes from the Indianapolis Colts, Pacers, Fever, Indians, Indy Eleven and Indy Fuel, plus the chance to meet all their mascots

A taste of the Fishers Farmers’ Market with more than a dozen vendors on site

Free tickets to the Vertical Horizon and Tonic concert at Nickel Plate on June 28 (first come, first served) at the Fishers Parks & Recreation booth

A preview of the Spark!Fishers event happening the weekend of June 29

An opportunity to compete in the U.S. Army’s fitness challenge

A car show

FOX59’s DJ GNO will be spinning all morning, and there will also be live music performances.

The city of Fishers has designated several lots for free parking, and plenty of street parking is available near the amphitheater, located at 6 Municipal Drive. See the parking map below for details.

Event sponsors include Honda of Fishers and CarDon & Associates.