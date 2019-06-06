Guide to Indy Pride

INDIANAPOLIS — Fox59 is a proud sponsor of Indy Pride Festival. It will be Saturday, June 8 at Military Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lizzo is headlining the main stage, but that is only a fraction of what’s happening this year.

Indy Pride executive director Chris Handberg and director of marketing communications Tiffany Hanson stopped by Fox59 with a “guide to Pride.”

Watch the video to hear about a plan in case of rain, plus details on the parade that will kick things off.

You can buy tickets to Pride here.

 

